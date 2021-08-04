Ambassador Kikuta Confirmed With State Minister Shrestha To Fight Against The COVID-19 Together

Ambassador Kikuta Confirmed With State Minister Shrestha To Fight Against The COVID-19 Together

Aug. 4, 2021, 10:15 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal KIKUTA Yutaka paid a courtesy call on the Hon. State Minister of Health and Population Umesh Shrestha at the Ministry of Health and Population in Ramshahpath today.

On this occasion, Ambassador Kikuta congratulated Minister Shrestha for his appointment and they discussed, inter alia, the recent donation by the Government of Japan about 1.6 million doses of Japanese-made COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine for Nepal through COVAX facility, expected to arrive soon.

Ambassador Kikuta expressed his hope for the smooth implementation of vaccination campaign and Minister Shrestha took it with thanks and committed to do so. The Embassy of Japan is now coordinating with the Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal to this effect.

Ambassador Kikuta informed the Minister of Japan’s multiple approaches to fight against COVID-19, mentioning, among others, that Japan took a leading role to establish the COVAX facility and pledged 1,000 million USD in total, and that Japan has been supporting Nepali hospitals under this difficult situation by the medical equipment assistance and made-in Japan ambulances will come in autumn.

Moreover, Ambassador pointed out that Japan has contributed to UNICEF for the cold-chain facility to ensure that the vaccine would reach down as “Last One Mile Support,” which will be beneficial for all Nepali people. Ambassador Kikuta shared the view with Minister Shrestha that Japan and Nepal will strengthen the great partnership by their people, as shown in the long history of friendship between our two countries.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepali Coffee Professionals Learn About Voluntary Certification
Aug 04, 2021
Japanese-made AstraZeneca Vaccine To Arrive In Nepal On August 7 And 8
Aug 04, 2021
Heavy In Is Likely To Occur In Province 1,Bagmati,Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudur Pashchim Province
Aug 04, 2021
China Secured Highest Gold, US Leading Over Medal Tally
Aug 04, 2021
Prime Minister Deuba Directs Officials To Initiate Process To Appoint Kulman Ghising As CEO Of NEA
Aug 04, 2021

More on National

Nepali Coffee Professionals Learn About Voluntary Certification By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
Second Dose Of Vero Cell To Be Administered From August 6 In KMC, Municipalities In Kathmandu By Agencies 9 hours, 17 minutes ago
Prime Minister Deuba Directs Officials To Initiate Process To Appoint Kulman Ghising As CEO Of NEA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
20 Million Doses Of Vaccine To Arrive By Mid-October By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
UNFPA Provides 800 Units Of Oxygen Cylinders To Nepal Government By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
President Appoints Lt General Sharma As Acting CoAS By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Japanese-made AstraZeneca Vaccine To Arrive In Nepal On August 7 And 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2021
Allow All Countries To Vaccinate 10% Population: WHO By Agencies Aug 04, 2021
Heavy In Is Likely To Occur In Province 1,Bagmati,Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2021
China Secured Highest Gold, US Leading Over Medal Tally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2021
I Might Join Politics: Paras Khadka By Agencies Aug 04, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1279 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75