Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On July 7

Aug. 6, 2021, 10:56 p.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province..

US Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Thapa
Aug 06, 2021
KOICA Provides Scholarship To 18 Government Officials To Complete Master’s Degree In Korea
Aug 06, 2021
Gathemangal Or Ghantakarna Festival 2021 Concluded
Aug 06, 2021
Updated Medal Tally Of Tokyo Olympics
Aug 06, 2021
Bhutan Hands Over AstraZeneca Vaccines To Nepal
Aug 06, 2021

