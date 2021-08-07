SEE Results Published

The National Education Board has published the results of Secondary Education Examinations (SEE) - 2020 (2077 BS) today.

Examination Controller Rudra Adhikari said that the board meeting held on Saturday has made the results public.

He said that the results have been published by verifying the internal evaluation received from the schools and no grading has been done this time.

Given that there are no technical issues following the issuance of SEE results, the NEB expects to commence new session of +2 classes from August 17.