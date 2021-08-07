SEE Results Published

SEE Results Published

Aug. 7, 2021, 10:56 p.m.

The National Education Board has published the results of Secondary Education Examinations (SEE) - 2020 (2077 BS) today.

Examination Controller Rudra Adhikari said that the board meeting held on Saturday has made the results public.

He said that the results have been published by verifying the internal evaluation received from the schools and no grading has been done this time.

Given that there are no technical issues following the issuance of SEE results, the NEB expects to commence new session of +2 classes from August 17.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEB Postponed Grade 12 Exams Indefinitely
Aug 07, 2021
Japanese-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Arrived In Kathmandu
Aug 07, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On July 8
Aug 07, 2021
India’s Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold Medal In Tokyo Olympic
Aug 07, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 808 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 07, 2021

More on National

NEB Postponed Grade 12 Exams Indefinitely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 18 minutes ago
Japanese-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Arrived In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 53 minutes ago
KOICA Provides Scholarship To 18 Government Officials To Complete Master’s Degree In Korea By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Bhutan Hands Over AstraZeneca Vaccines To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Promote Breastfeeding Globally To Eliminate Malnutrition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Nepali Coffee Professionals Learn About Voluntary Certification By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On July 8 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2021
India’s Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold Medal In Tokyo Olympic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 808 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,231 New Cases Of COVID-19,1722 Recoveries And 19 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 07, 2021
US Ambassador Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2021
Gathemangal Or Ghantakarna Festival 2021 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 06, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75