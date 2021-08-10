Industrialist Shyam Sundar Lal Kakshapati Is No More

Renowned tourism entrepreneur Shyam Sundar Lal Kakshapati, the founder of Nanglo Restaurant Chain, passed away on Monday (August 9). Former president of Hotel Association Nepal (HAN), Kakshapti died in course of treatment in Thailand.

He was suffering from mouth cancer and had been receiving treatment in Thailand for the last two months. He is credited for starting the fast-food business in Nepal.

Opened the Nanglo Bakery Cafe in Durbar Marg of Kathmandu in 2033 BS (1976 AD), he had also invested in Riverside Spring Resort in Kurintar, a prime tourist destination.

Founder president of Restaurant and Bar Association Nepal (REBAN) Kakshapati was the founder of Shuvatara School.

He is survived by a wife Rani Gurung Kakshapati, a son and a daughter.