Kathmandu Valley’s Administrations Restricted Vehicular Movement

Aug. 10, 2021, 8:47 p.m.

Following the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the valley, Chief District Officers (CDOs) of three districts of Kathmandu Valley has issued an order to prohibit operation of public and private vehicles from 8:00 pm from Thursday 12 August.

The meeting of CDOs held on today took the decision to this effect, said Bhaktapur CDO Prem Prasad Bhattarai.

The meeting of CDOs also decided to extend the ongoing prohibitory order in the Valley till August 24.

White Paper Projected A Bleak Economic Scenario
Aug 10, 2021
Industrialist Shyam Sundar Lal Kakshapati Is No More
Aug 10, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 11
Aug 10, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1186 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 10, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3,194 New Cases,2115 Recovery And 35 Deaths
Aug 10, 2021

