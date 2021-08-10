Kathmandu Valley’s Administrations Restricted Vehicular Movement

Following the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the valley, Chief District Officers (CDOs) of three districts of Kathmandu Valley has issued an order to prohibit operation of public and private vehicles from 8:00 pm from Thursday 12 August.

The meeting of CDOs held on today took the decision to this effect, said Bhaktapur CDO Prem Prasad Bhattarai.

The meeting of CDOs also decided to extend the ongoing prohibitory order in the Valley till August 24.