Messi Agrees two-year Contact With Paris St-Germany

Lionel Messi has agreed a two-year deal to join Paris St-Germain following his shock exit from Barcelona, says BBC Sport columnist Guillem Balague.

The deal, which has the option of a third year, is subject to a medical.

The Argentina captain, 34, left Barca - the only club he has played for - as they could not afford a new deal under La Liga's financial fair play rules.

A PSG news conference will take place in the auditorium of the Parc des Princes on Wednesday at 10:00 BST.

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG finished second to Lille in Ligue 1 last season.

An eagle-eyed colleague has spotted in PSG's teaser video that Neymar still has the number 10 shirt, so Messi will have to go for something else.

Will he go for an Ivan Zamorano style 1+9?

Lionel Messi last won the Champions League in 2015.PSG have never lifted the trophy so will they now finally crack Europe's top club competition?