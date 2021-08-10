White Paper Projected A Bleak Economic Scenario

The white paper presented by the government painted a bleak scenario of the national economy.
Presenting the white paper at the Federal Parliament, Minister for Finance, Janardan Sharma said that the national coffer has a deficit of Rs 143 billion.
Addressing the parliament, finance minister has also announced that this government would present a new budget.
Nepal's balance of payment (BoP) went deficit in the last fiscal year 2021/21 by Rs. 15.25 billion as imports surge while the BoP in the preceding fiscal year of 2019/20 was surplus by Rs. 282 billion.
VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75