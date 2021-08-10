White Paper Projected A Bleak Economic Scenario

The white paper presented by the government painted a bleak scenario of the national economy.

Presenting the white paper at the Federal Parliament, Minister for Finance, Janardan Sharma said that the national coffer has a deficit of Rs 143 billion.

Addressing the parliament, finance minister has also announced that this government would present a new budget.

Nepal's balance of payment (BoP) went deficit in the last fiscal year 2021/21 by Rs. 15.25 billion as imports surge while the BoP in the preceding fiscal year of 2019/20 was surplus by Rs. 282 billion.