Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 16

Aug. 15, 2021, 9:32 p.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of the country and , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

