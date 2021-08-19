EU Nepal Honor Humanitarian Workers In Nepal

On the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, European Union in Nepal honors and praises all humanitarian workers who are saving lives and helping the most vulnerable in crisis in Nepal.

“On the World Humanitarian Day, Stephane Maicon From EU Delegation to Nepal and Finish Ambassador to Nepal Pertti Anttinen visited STIDH Nepal and congratulated health workers for their first-rate service in treating more than 400 COVID patients,” tweeted EU in Nepal.

Photos courtesy: EU in Nepal Twitter page