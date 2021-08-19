Kathmandu Valley Records 867 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 867 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 11946 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 867 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 867 cases, Kathmandu districts records 639 cases, 127 in Lalitpur and 101 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,321 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 742,228.