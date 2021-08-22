Resistance Against Taliban Reported In Afghanistan

Resistance Against Taliban Reported In Afghanistan

Aug. 22, 2021, 9:31 p.m.

Sunday marks one week since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital Kabul, sparking the collapse of the former government. That comes as US forces withdraw from the country.

Taliban leaders have since held talks with senior officials from the ousted government on establishing a new administration, while organized resistance against the group has been reported in the north of the country.

On Saturday, Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, tweeted that he had discussed a comprehensive political solution with members of the Taliban. Abdullah Abdullah led the peace process under the administration of ousted President Ashraf Ghani.

The Taliban are expected to step up talks, led by the group's number two, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Meanwhile, multiple local media outlets are reporting that local forces on Saturday attacked and recaptured an area in the northern province of Baghlan that had been under Taliban control.

Agencies

Taliban Promise To Protect Women , Then Kill Them For How They Dress
Aug 21, 2021
India Gives Emergency Use Authorization To India Made World’s First DNA-Based Covid Vaccine
Aug 20, 2021
No More International Pressure On Afghanistan: China
Aug 20, 2021
Study Shows Protecting The Ozone Layer Prevented Earth From Heating By 3.5C
Aug 20, 2021
British Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Wanes Under Delta
Aug 19, 2021

More on International

Taliban Promise To Protect Women , Then Kill Them For How They Dress By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
US Credibility Not Damaged Over Afghanistan: Biden By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
No More International Pressure On Afghanistan: China By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
British Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Wanes Under Delta By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Afghan Hold-out Panjshir Province Can Resist Taliban Rule By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Israeli Drug Helped To Discharge 90% Of COVID-19 Patients In 5 Days By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Gai Jatra Festival 2021: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 23 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2021
Defense Secretary Paudyal Paid A Courtesy Call On Acting COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2021
UK Provides Rs.130 Million To WFP To Support Vulnerable Nepali Families By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2021
Himalayan Bank Signed Agreement With Forestry Based Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 566 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75