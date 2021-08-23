Additional 150 Nepalese Arrived From Afghanistan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that additional 150 Nepalese stranded in Afghanistan arrived from Afghanistan on Sunday evening. Those included 39 from Fly Dubai,7 Turkish Air and 104 by Qatar Air.

With this, 654 Nepalese stranded in Afghanistan returned to Nepal from Afghanistan. Those who arrived from Afghanistan are now kept in Holding Center for COVID-19 tests.

According to the Department of Counselor Service, additional 361 Nepalese have registered their name in the list to return to Nepal till Monday evvening. As there is no regular flights, Nepal has been evacuating stranded Nepalese with coordination from the United States, Gemrany, Canada , United Kingdom and other countries with evacuating flights.