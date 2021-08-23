Additional 150 Nepalese Arrived From Afghanistan

Additional 150 Nepalese Arrived From Afghanistan

Aug. 23, 2021, 10:05 p.m.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that additional 150 Nepalese stranded in Afghanistan arrived from Afghanistan on Sunday evening. Those included 39 from Fly Dubai,7 Turkish Air and 104 by Qatar Air.

With this, 654 Nepalese stranded in Afghanistan returned to Nepal from Afghanistan. Those who arrived from Afghanistan are now kept in Holding Center for COVID-19 tests.

According to the Department of Counselor Service, additional 361 Nepalese have registered their name in the list to return to Nepal till Monday evvening. As there is no regular flights, Nepal has been evacuating stranded Nepalese with coordination from the United States, Gemrany, Canada , United Kingdom and other countries with evacuating flights.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA Acts To End Irregular Power Cut And Improve Quality Of Electricity Supply: MD Ghising
Aug 23, 2021
Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Continue Many Places Of Nepal
Aug 23, 2021
Japan-Pledged Remaining COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive In Nepal
Aug 23, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 708 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,548 New Cases, 1924 Recoveries And 24 Deaths
Aug 23, 2021

More on National

Japan-Pledged Remaining COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Defense Secretary Paudyal Paid A Courtesy Call On Acting COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
UK Provides Rs.130 Million To WFP To Support Vulnerable Nepali Families By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
PM Deuba Inaugurates Jyapu Samaj Jestha Nagarik Ananda Niketan Bhawan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Around 600 Nepalese Citizens Stranded In Afghanistan Evacuated Till August 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
EU Nepal Honor Humanitarian Workers In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

NEA Acts To End Irregular Power Cut And Improve Quality Of Electricity Supply: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2021
Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Continue Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2021
Kabul Airport In Chaos As Gunfight Kills One By Agencies Aug 23, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 708 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,548 New Cases, 1924 Recoveries And 24 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2021
Gai Jatra Festival 2021: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75