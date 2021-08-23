NEA Acts To End Irregular Power Cut And Improve Quality Of Electricity Supply: MD Ghising

Increasing consumer complaints related to the frequent disruptions of electricity supply and no response from No Light Division of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), newly appointed Managing Director Kul Man Ghising has taken initiative to regular, reliable and quality supply of electricity, controlling leakage of electricity and financial discipline within NEA.

Despite officially ending load shedding, the frequency of electricity interruption has recently has increased in many parts of Nepal. MD Ghising called a meeting of higher officials to address the complaints like frequent power cuts without notice, lack of meters for connections, non-responsive No Light Division,

The meeting has decided to take immediate steps to improve the quality of the electricity supply. In his address to the heads of all 7 provinces, deputy director of Distribution and Consumer Directorate in the virtual meeting, MD Ghising directed to take all necessary steps to provide quality of electricity and address the public concerned taking stern actions to discipline the organization.

“Along with me, Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation has also been receiving the complaints regarding the frequent electricity cut and non-responsive No Light Division,” said MD Ghising. “The present need is to immediately address all those concerns taking stern steps. Our efforts must be to supply quality and regular electricity to consumers.”

He also said that there need to maintain discipline within organizations and take the necessary steps to control the leakage with the support and in coordination from local levels and district administrations.

He also said that there needs to provide a three-phase meter to increase the demand for electricity among the consumers. "There need to strengthen transmission and distribution infrastructures starting the construction works.”

MD Guising directed all concerned officials to take the necessary step to complete the projects in time and take action against those contractors who do not complete projects in stipulated time.

He directed to use all old equipment from the store to control expenditure and discourage purchasing new projects. He also said that NEA will take the necessary steps to maintain financial discipline not allowing purchase the things directly.

MD Ghising also directed concerned NEA’s officials to collaborate in coordination with local levels to implement NEA’s announcement to improve the beautification of city. NEA has recently announced to implement a campaign Brighter and Clean city.

MD Ghising has directed to installation of smart lights in main roads, historical, cultural heritage sites and World Heritage Sites. He has also directed to remove unused poles and wires from the city under beautification programs working to underground remaining cables.

Deputy Executive Director of Distribution and Consumer Directorate Manoj Silwal also directed all heads of provinces to work towards controlling the electricity leakage. Deputy Executive Director Silwal also directed to address frequent power interruption and focused to provide quality electricity to the consumers.



