Nepal Sanskrit University And Indian Embassy Organized International Conference On Sanskrit

A one day International Seminar titled 'Sanskrit: Source of Eastern Culture' was organized by the Embassy of India in partnership with Nepal Sanskrit University, Dang on 22 August 2021 on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day, a

The Seminar was inaugurated by the Ambassador of India to Nepal Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra in Kathmandu. The Seminar was held in hybrid mode – physically and virtually – keeping in mind the Covid pandemic.

The event was graced by luminaries like Vangmaya Shatabdi Purush and a great scholar of Nepal Satya Mohan Joshi, Padmashri awardee Chamukrishna Shastri and eminent scholars from India, Nepal, the US, UK and Italy.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba delivered a video message on the occasion. The President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Vinay Sahasrabudhe also conveyed his best wishes for the event through a video message.

Fifteen Sanskrit scholars from Nepal presented their research papers and more than 30 scholars from India and abroad presented their papers and views virtually on different topics including Sanskrit language, literature, Culture, Tantra, grammar Ayurveda, Jyotish and Yoga during the seminar.

Vice-Chancellors of Nepal Academy, Kathmandu University, Pokhara University, Lumbini Buddhist University presented their views on the occasion as well as Rector from Nepal Sanskrit University and Deans from Tribhuvan University, Lumbini University, along with several Sanskrit scholars exchanged their views in the seminar.

Altogether, 45 Professors from Nepal, India and abroad presented papers and participated in academic interaction. Thousands of enthusiasts also joined us virtually on Facebook Live.

A book titled "Sanskrit: The Common Treasure of India and Nepal" was also launched during the Seminar. The book was launched by H E Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to Nepal along with Sh. Satya Mohan Joshi, Padma Shri Chamukrishna Shastry and Prof. Bhim Prasad Khatiwada.