COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,862 New Cases, 1781 Recovery And 44 Deaths

With 1,862 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 752,863.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday through its regular update. informed In 9,711 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,862 persons were found infected with the coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 620 people in 5,579 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 38,287 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,037 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 35,250 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 396 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 610 are admitted to the ICU and 161 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

According to Ministry, 1,781 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 703,964 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.5 percent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday added 44 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,612.