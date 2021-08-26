Weather Analysis For August 27 Across Nepal

Aug. 26, 2021, 10:52 p.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country and light to moderate rain is possible in many places.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

