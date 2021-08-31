Nepal And Germany Discusses Energy Sector Support In Nepal

Charge d’affaires of Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany Stephan Russek has paid a courtesy call on Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal at her office in Singha Durbar.

According to the Ministry, Minister Bhusal and Charge d’affaires Stephan Russek discussed the matter of mutual interest. During the meeting, Charge d’affaires Stephan Russek said that Germany has been supporting Nepal’s energy sector for a long time and it will further strengthen the support to Nepal.

During the meeting, they also discussed the progress of ongoing German-supported Chilime-Trishuli and Lekhnath Damauli 220 kV Transmission line projects.

Minister Bhusal thanked the Federal Republic of Germany for continuous technical and financial support for the overall development of Nepal including the energy sector. She assured the German envoy that the ministry is committed to complete German-supported projects in time.