Kathmandu Valley Logs 719 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 719 COVID-19 Cases

Sept. 1, 2021, 9:19 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 719 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10612Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 719 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 719 cases, Kathmandu districts records 471 cases, 102 in Lalitpur and 164 in Bhaktapur.

With 1,648 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 764,295.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Supports Improvements In Water Access and Agriculture Income
Sep 01, 2021
Weather Analysis For September 2 Across Nepal
Sep 01, 2021
SBI-PHDCCI Industry Roundtable Meet Concluded At Baddi
Sep 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,648 new Cases, 3,030 Recoveries And 20 Fatalities
Sep 01, 2021
Weather Analysis For September 1 Across Nepal
Aug 31, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,648 new Cases, 3,030 Recoveries And 20 Fatalities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 18 hours, 44 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 564 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms1,523 New Cases 1,786 Recoveries And 20 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 906 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,902 New Cases, 1808 Recoveries And 16 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 19 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 478 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Japan Supports Improvements In Water Access and Agriculture Income By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2021
Weather Analysis For September 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2021
Global Agreement Reached At ILO Conference On Action For COVID-19 Recovery By Agencies Sep 01, 2021
SBI-PHDCCI Industry Roundtable Meet Concluded At Baddi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2021
Political Supremacy And Hate Speech Situation In Nepal By Bhoj Kumar Dhamala Sep 01, 2021
Afghanistan – Through A Wider Historical Lens By Dipak Gyawali Sep 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75