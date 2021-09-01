Kathmandu Valley Logs 719 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 719 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10612Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 719 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 719 cases, Kathmandu districts records 471 cases, 102 in Lalitpur and 164 in Bhaktapur.

With 1,648 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 764,295.