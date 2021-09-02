Utah National Guard Hands Over Humanitarian Aid To Nepal

Utah National Guard Hands Over Humanitarian Aid To Nepal

Sept. 2, 2021, 10:51 p.m.

Members of the United States Utah Air National Guard's 151st Air Refuelling Wing, in coordination with the US Transportation Command's Denton Program for Private Donations, have provided lifesaving equipment and humanitarian supplies to help reduce human suffering and assist with Nepal's COVID-19 response.

The Utah National Guard is composed of two branches of the United States military, the Air National Guard and Army National Guard, and is committed to fostering strong relationships with the community and other nations and strengthening the long-standing partnerships.

According to the US Embassy, donations of supplies and equipment were transported by members of the 151st ARW on a KC-135 plane in a bid to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. National Guard members also provided a tour of the KC-135 plane and participated in a professional exchange on firefighting with the Nepali Army. The donations targeted the needs identified by the Government of Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population and provide critical assistance to Nepal at a critical time.

Utaha national guard.jpg

US Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry tweeted, "Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States has stood by Nepal and assisted in its effort to stop the devastation caused by COV- ID-19. This is yet another example of our ongoing support to help Nepal at the time of need."

"It took a lot of dedication and hard work from multiple partners at the local and national levels to make this mission possible," said Major General Michael Turley, the adjutant general, Utah National Guard. "My hope is that our support will preserve lives, provide relief and engender trust with the Nepali people."

