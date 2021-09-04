Weather Analysis For September 5Across Nepal

Weather Analysis For September 5Across Nepal

Sept. 4, 2021, 9:45 p.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country and light to moderate rain to occur at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

