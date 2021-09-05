COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 976 New Cases, 1,534 Recoveries And 20 Deaths

Sept. 5, 2021, 9:19 p.m.

With 976 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 769,271.

In 5,170 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 976 persons were found infected with COVID-19.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 113 people in 2,801 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

There are 31,248 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,167 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 29,081 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 266 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 523 are admitted to the ICU and 162 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

According to the Ministry, 1,534 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 727,185 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.5 percent.

The Health Ministry on Sunday added 20 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,838.

