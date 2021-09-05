Kathmandu Valley Logs 453 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 453 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 5170 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 453 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 453 cases, Kathmandu districts records 287 cases, 98 in Lalitpur and 67 in Bhaktapur.

With 976 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 769,271.