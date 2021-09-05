Weather Analysis For September 6Across Nepal

There will light to moderate rain to occur at some places of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.
VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75