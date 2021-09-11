Weather Forecast For September 11 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For September 11 Across Nepal

Sept. 11, 2021, 6:16 p.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 357 COVID-19 Cases
Sep 11, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 777 New Cases, 1308 Recoveries And 12 Deaths
Sep 11, 2021
Rishi Panchami Vrat 2021: Significance And Story
Sep 10, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 11Across Nepal
Sep 10, 2021
NEPAL-EU Film Festival Sharing Culture
Sep 10, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For September 11Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 10 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 9 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 8 Across Nepal: More Rains Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Analysis For September 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 20 hours ago
Weather Analysis For September 6Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Dr. Shashanka Koirala Announces To Contest Party President By Agencies Sep 11, 2021
Discussion At Political Level Continues To Push Ahead With MCC: PM Deuba By Agencies Sep 11, 2021
US Marks 20 Years Since 9/11 Attacks By Agencies Sep 11, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 357 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 777 New Cases, 1308 Recoveries And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 11, 2021
Rishi Panchami Vrat 2021: Significance And Story By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75