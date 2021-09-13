NEA Proposes For Mutual Power Exchange With Bihar

NEA Proposes For Mutual Power Exchange With Bihar

Sept. 13, 2021, 10:43 a.m.

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has proposed Bihar State for a mutual seasonal power exchange arrangement between the two. As per the proposal, NEA will export electricity to Bihar during the rainy season and import electricity from Bihar during winter.

With the completion of 456 MW Upper Tamakosi and other IPP’s, Nepal has surplus electricity higher than demands and there is a risk of wasting electricity in Nepal. NEA has proposed Bihar State Power Holding Company Ltd for mutual electricity exchange to avoid the wastes of electricity in Nepal and fill the shortfall in Bihar’s grid.

Nepal and India have been exchanging electricity since 1971. Managing Director of NEA Kul Man Ghising has said that Nepal will export electricity to Bihar for six wet months and Nepal will import electricity from Bihar during the six months dry season under the proposed mutual electricity arrangements.

NEA MD Ghising said that Nepal can supply 200 MW of electricity to Bihar round the clock during the rainy seasons. Nepal can supply additional electricity from 11 PM to 6 AM. He said that arrangement for the payment will be made on the basis of the volume of sharing of electricity through a mutually accepted appropriate mechanism.

“If these kinds of arrangements are implemented, Nepal can export surplus electricity to India and Nepal can import shortfall of electricity in winter till Nepal require for few months,” said MD Ghising. We have received a positive response from the Indian side. If this kind of mutual power exchange arrangement will be made, it will be a major milestone between the two countries in the history of power exchange. I optimist that we will receive concrete decisions.”

ghising_20210811151837 (1).jpg

According to MD Ghising, Nepal has 700 units of surplus energy in the remaining three months and there will be 3.79 billion units of surplus electricity during summer. During the winter, Nepal needs to import the same volume of electricity.

Currently, Nepal and Bihar’s grid is connected through 33 kV and 132 kV transmission lines. These infrastructures can exchange up to 371 MW of power. NEA has informed North Bihar Power Distribution Company to supply electricity through Raxaul, Dhalkebar-Mujafarpur grid.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

MCC, Nepal Take ‘Positive Steps Toward Compact Ratification’
Sep 13, 2021
A Matter Of Saving Lives: Guidelines For Reporting On Suicide
Sep 12, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 13 Across Nepal
Sep 12, 2021
Late Rukma Sumsher Rana: Historical Personality
Sep 12, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 309 COVID-19 Cases
Sep 12, 2021

More on Economy

MCC Would Reach To A Conclusion On Political Consensus: Minister Bhusal By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago
Nepal, India Sign Investment Agreement For Butwal-Gorakhpur Transmission Line By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
Upper Tamakoshi To Run In Full 456 MW Capacity From Sept. 9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago
ACCESIBLE TOURISM To Boost Economy By A Correspondent 1 week, 1 day ago
NEA To Construction Dhudhkosi, Upper Arun And Chainpur Seti Hydro Power Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
SBI-PHDCCI Industry Roundtable Meet Concluded At Baddi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Distribution-Oriented Exciting Replacement Budget By Shanker Man Singh Sep 13, 2021
MCC, Nepal Take ‘Positive Steps Toward Compact Ratification’ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 13, 2021
A Matter Of Saving Lives: Guidelines For Reporting On Suicide By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 13 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2021
Late Rukma Sumsher Rana: Historical Personality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 12, 2021
Columns Of Light Displayed In NY For 9/11 Victims By Agencies Sep 12, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75