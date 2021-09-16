Early Ticket Booking For Dashain Festival To Open This Week

The Department of Transport Management (DOTM) said that early ticket booking for the upcoming Dashain Festival in all public transports will start next week.

According to the spokesperson of DOTM, discussions are underway with the transport entrepreneurs on the matter.

The advance ticket booking will formally be opened in two to three days informed Bhusal.

Information Officer Bhusal said that discussions have been held with the transport entrepreneurs in the first round to make arrangements for the sale of advance tickets for the departing passengers. Similarly, the second round of discussions will be held in a day or two.

"In the second round of discussions, transport entrepreneurs will come with more preparation and decision will be taken on ticket bookings," he said. "We will fix the starting date for booking by this Friday."

Taking the opportunity of the Dashain, public transports charge higher fares. In order to prevent this and create an environment for passengers to go home easily, the department has been opening advance ticket booking in coordination with transport entrepreneurs.