HBL Donated Computers To Metropolitan Police Circle New Baneshwor

Himalayan Bank Limited, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative has extended its helping hand to Metropolitan Police Circle, New Baneshwor” located at Tinkune, New Baneshwor, Kathmandu.

As the organization was facing problem in their daily operation because of lack of well-equipped computer system, the Bank has donated two sets of computer worth Rupees One Lakh Ten Thousand to the organization so that it would be easier for them to run their daily operations smoothly and maintain the records for future references.

On behalf of the bank, Chief Manager Samir Acharya handed over the computer sets to Mim Bahadur Lama, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Metropolitan Police Circle, New Baneshwor in presence other HBL staffs and police officials.