HBL Donated Computers To Metropolitan Police Circle New Baneshwor

HBL Donated Computers To Metropolitan Police Circle New Baneshwor

Sept. 16, 2021, 10:40 p.m.

Himalayan Bank Limited, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative has extended its helping hand to Metropolitan Police Circle, New Baneshwor” located at Tinkune, New Baneshwor, Kathmandu.

As the organization was facing problem in their daily operation because of lack of well-equipped computer system, the Bank has donated two sets of computer worth Rupees One Lakh Ten Thousand to the organization so that it would be easier for them to run their daily operations smoothly and maintain the records for future references.

On behalf of the bank, Chief Manager Samir Acharya handed over the computer sets to Mim Bahadur Lama, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Metropolitan Police Circle, New Baneshwor in presence other HBL staffs and police officials.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rain Will Continue Till Saturday Across Nepal
Sep 16, 2021
Hindi Fortnight Celebrated In Kathmandu
Sep 16, 2021
Nepal And India Reviewed India Funded Terai Road Project
Sep 16, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 17Across Nepal
Sep 16, 2021
Early Ticket Booking For Dashain Festival To Open This Week
Sep 16, 2021

More on Economy

World Bank Provides Additional Financing To Nepal’s School And Health Sectors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Himalaya Airlines Fleet Now Flying With Life-saving AEDs Onboard By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Nepal- Bangladesh Proposed For Joint-Venture On Hydro Power Project By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
NEA Proposes For Mutual Power Exchange With Bihar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago
MCC Would Reach To A Conclusion On Political Consensus: Minister Bhusal By Agencies 6 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal, India Sign Investment Agreement For Butwal-Gorakhpur Transmission Line By Agencies 6 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Swiss Government Approves Rs. 1.88 Billion Grants To Nepal By Agencies Sep 16, 2021
Yom Kippur Is The Holiest 'Meeting' Of The Year For Jewish By Agencies Sep 16, 2021
Rain Will Continue Till Saturday Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2021
Hindi Fortnight Celebrated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2021
Nepal And India Reviewed India Funded Terai Road Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2021
Booker Talliaferro Washington (Born: April 5, 1856, Died: November 14, 1915) By Santa Bahadur Pun Sep 16, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75