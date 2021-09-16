Weather Forecast For September 17Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For September 17Across Nepal

Sept. 16, 2021, 9:53 p.m.

The weather will remain generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of rest of the provinces.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rain Will Continue Till Saturday Across Nepal
Sep 16, 2021
HBL Donated Computers To Metropolitan Police Circle New Baneshwor
Sep 16, 2021
Hindi Fortnight Celebrated In Kathmandu
Sep 16, 2021
Nepal And India Reviewed India Funded Terai Road Project
Sep 16, 2021
Early Ticket Booking For Dashain Festival To Open This Week
Sep 16, 2021

More on Weather

Rain Will Continue Till Saturday Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
Weather Forecast For September 16 Across Nepal, Rain With Thunder Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 13 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 12 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 11Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Swiss Government Approves Rs. 1.88 Billion Grants To Nepal By Agencies Sep 16, 2021
Yom Kippur Is The Holiest 'Meeting' Of The Year For Jewish By Agencies Sep 16, 2021
HBL Donated Computers To Metropolitan Police Circle New Baneshwor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2021
Hindi Fortnight Celebrated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2021
Nepal And India Reviewed India Funded Terai Road Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 16, 2021
Booker Talliaferro Washington (Born: April 5, 1856, Died: November 14, 1915) By Santa Bahadur Pun Sep 16, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75