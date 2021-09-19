Kathmandu Valley Logs 239 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 239 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7304 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 239 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 239 cases, Kathmandu districts records 183 cases, Lalitpur 22 and 34 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 656 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 784566.