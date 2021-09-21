Weather Forecast For September 22 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For September 22 Across Nepal

Sept. 21, 2021, 10:21 p.m.

The weather will remain generally cloudy throughout the country. There chances light to moderate at one or two places of the Bagmati, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province..

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

