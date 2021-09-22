Taliban Want To Address UN General Assembly

Taliban Want To Address UN General Assembly

Sept. 22, 2021, 8:39 p.m.

The Taliban, which recently took power in Afghanistan, have reportedly asked the United Nations to allow their foreign minister to represent the country and deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly that is currently being held in New York.

Leaders and other representatives of UN member countries began giving their speeches at the annual General Debate at the UN headquarters on Tuesday. A delegate from Afghanistan is scheduled to give a speech next Monday, the final day of the meeting.

A UN deputy spokesperson told NHK that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a letter from the Taliban interim government on Monday. The letter was signed by Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is currently in charge of diplomacy in the Taliban interim government. In it, he said that he would like to participate in the meeting.

The letter also reportedly says that the Taliban have nominated Mohammad Suhail Shaheen to be the country's new UN ambassador. He is a spokesperson for the Taliban.

Observers say the moves reflect the Taliban's intention to try to get the international community to recognize them as the legitimate rulers of Afghanistan.

Last Wednesday, Guterres also received a letter from the current accredited Afghan Ambassador to the UN, Ghulam Isaczai, with a delegation list for the UN meeting.

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani appointed him to the post. The Ghani administration lost control of the country last month reports NHK.

The UN's credentials committee will decide how the matter should be dealt with. Both letters have been sent to the committee reports NHK.

Agencies

Foreign Minister Khadka Leading Nepali Delegation To UNGA 76th Session
Sep 22, 2021
UK Approves Covishield For Travel
Sep 22, 2021
Chinese President Xi Extended Wishes To Nepal
Sep 22, 2021
World Bank Urges Nepal For Policy Reform To Accelerate The Economic Growth
Sep 21, 2021
UK Government’s Decision To Not Recognise Covishield Is Discriminatory Policy: India
Sep 21, 2021

More on International

US Not Seeking New Cold War: President Joe Biden By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Japanese Stock Market Hit By Fears Of China Debt Crisis By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Biden, Macron To Talk Amid Submarine Deal Row By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Taliban Regime Bans Female From Working In Afghanistan By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago
Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Divide Deepening By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago
France Recalls Envoys from The US And Australia Amid Security Pact Row By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Local People Have Demanded Immediate Construction Of Upper Arun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2021
Nepal’s Economy To Grow by 4..1 Percent In FY2022: ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2021
Udhyami Utthan (UU) Online Shop- DRRM Page Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 22, 2021
Foreign Minister Khadka Leading Nepali Delegation To UNGA 76th Session By Agencies Sep 22, 2021
UK Approves Covishield For Travel By Agencies Sep 22, 2021
Chinese President Xi Extended Wishes To Nepal By Agencies Sep 22, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75