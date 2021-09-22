Udhyami Utthan (UU) Online Shop- DRRM Page Launched

Thulo.Com and Enterprise for Management, Economic Reform and Gender Equality (EMERGE) launched Udhyami Utthan (UU) Online Shop (thulo.com/uu).

The UU online shop is a part of the online sales activity under the project titled ‘Fostering Resilience of Women led Businesses (Including home-based women producers) and Consumers’ which falls under the gamut of the Udhyami Utthan campaign. The project is supported by USAID’s Tayar Nepal - Improved Disaster Risk Management Project.

The UU online shop is a dedicated shop for products related to disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness, response, and recovery that are produced by women entrepreneurs/producers from both the formal and informal sectors including home-based workers. The products are showcased under the categories shelter, health, wash, education, food, and feel-good products.

These products will help us better prepare for the unexpected and also equip us with the proper supplies of everyday essentials during and after the disasters. The Online Shop also has products that help us take care of our wellbeing during difficult times. The purchase of each product will eventually support women entrepreneurs to run a resilient business.

Dr. Mona Shrestha, CEO, EMERGE, shares that disasters like COVID-19 have necessitated the need to build resilient businesses. Hence the project offers a comprehensive package for women-owned/led businesses including home-based producers that involves upscaling entrepreneurship development skills through various training as well as promoting and marketing their products (used specifically on disaster management) on the e-commerce platform – Thulo.com. She invites all to join in by purchasing the products and contributing towards fostering and empowering women and their businesses amidst disasters.

Surakchya Adhikari, COO, Thulo.Com added that in Nepal, we have profound women producers/ entrepreneurs whose creativity is just amazing. However, due to lack of preparedness, they lag behind as they are the worst hit during times of crisis. This project titled ''Fostering Resilience of Women Led Businesses (including home-based women producers) and Consumers'' strives to assist women-led businesses to sustain and come out stronger even during disasters. She further stresses that we are here to support women by providing training, offering an online selling platform, providing awareness on Disaster Risk Reductions and Management (DRRM), to name a few. All in all, we are here to help them become a resilient business owner.