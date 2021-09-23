Bhagiram Ingnam Wins Madan Puraskar, Bhairab Bahadur Thapa Wins Jagdamba Shree 2077

Bhagiram Ingnam has won this year's prestigious Nepali literary award Madan Puraskar for his newly published historical book Limbuwan Ko Etihasik Dastawej Sangrah (1719-2020) the Madan Puraskar Guthi announced on Thursday.

Madan Puraskar Guthi received 222 books for the 2077 BS annual prize. Out of them, the Guthi has shortlisted nine books. The shortlisted books were: Eklavya Ko Debre Haat by Giri Shreesh Magar, Kariya by Krishna Abiral, Kalpa Grantha by Kumar Nagarkoti, Nrityakshar Vigyan by Bhairab Bahadur Thapa, Filingo by Prabha Baral, Fulange by Lekhnath Chettri, Mokshabhumi by Keshav Dahal, Ramite by Jason Kunwar, Limbuwan Ko Etihasik Dastawej Sangrah (1719-2020) by Bhagiraj Ingnam.

Likewise, the dance scholar and legend of Nepal Bhairab Bhadur Thapa would be honored with the Jagadamba Shree for his contribution to the Nepali dance.