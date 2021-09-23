Foreign Secretary Paudyal Addresses10th Ministerial Conference of the Community of Democracies

Foreign Secretary Paudyal Addresses10th Ministerial Conference of the Community of Democracies

Sept. 23, 2021, 9:54 p.m.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal said that the inherent quality of democracy provides the space for organizing societies in the best possible manner by managing diversity, dissention and differences and promoting tolerance and respect for others.

In his pre-recorded video address to the 10th Ministerial Conference of the Community of Democracies,freign Secretary Paudyal further said that the inclusive, participatory and equitable democratic governance can stand resilient to any shocks and turmoil including political radicalism, economic downturns, disasters, and the pandemics like COVID-19.

Only through strong institutions we can protect and promote democracy and freedom, he emphasized.

While highlighting the inclusive multiparty democratic governance principles enshrined in the constitution of Nepal, he stated that equality and non-discrimination constitute the bedrock of our Constitution. Currently, women occupy 41 percent of the elected offices of Federal, Provincial and Local Bodies combined, he added.

The Conference was held virtually under the leadership of the Romanian Presidency on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly and concluded with the adoption of a Ministerial Declaration. Nepal is a member of the Community of Democracy.

Amrit Bahadur Rai, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations addressed this morning the High-level Side-event on “How changing availability of water from ice and snow will impact our societies?” held virtually on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Rai highlighted the importance of water for sustaining life on earth. It is even more important in light of COVID-19 pandemic, as access to safe drinking water, adequate sanitation and hygiene are key to protecting human health, he said. He also highlighted the impacts of climate change in Nepal and said that we need to do more in cutting GHG emissions and Nepal is committed to deliver its part. The Paris Agreement must be the guiding document towards this end, he added. He stressed the need to strengthen collaborations at national, regional, and global levels to save our mountain ecosystems, which provide fresh water to billions of people.

The High-level side event was jointly organized by Nepal, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Tajikistan, UNDESA, UNESCO (IHP), UNEP, UN-Water and WMO.

Ambassador Rai also addressed the UN LGBTI Core Group High Level Event on Leaving No One Behind: Decriminalization of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity held today morning on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly. While delivering a statement, he underlined the plight of the LGBTI people and said that they have every right to enjoy their life in dignity as free and equal. We must stop discrimination against them, he emphasized.

The delegation of Nepal participated at the Round-table discussion on Reparation, racial justice and equality for people of African descent- how to address the past to move forward held today during the High-level meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Program of Action. During the discussion, Nepal underscored to take a comprehensive multi-stakeholder approach to eliminate all forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance through legal reforms, empowerment programs, and social protection to the racially discriminated community.

Later in the afternoon, Ambassador Rai attended the informal group meeting with Ms. Wendy R. Sherman, the Deputy Secretary of State of the United States of America. During the meeting, various matters of regional concerns, including Covid-19, economic recovery, connectivity, and climate change, were discussed.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Young Children Diets Show No Improvement In Last Decade: UNICEF
Sep 23, 2021
Bhagiram Ingnam Wins Madan Puraskar, Bhairab Bahadur Thapa Wins Jagdamba Shree 2077
Sep 23, 2021
U.S. Congratulated Dr. Narayan Khadka For His Appointment As Foreign Minister O f Nepal
Sep 23, 2021
Japan Congratulates Dr. Narayan Khadka For His Appointment As Foreign Minister Of Nepal
Sep 23, 2021
Chinese Ambassador Paid A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma
Sep 23, 2021

More on News

U.S. Congratulated Dr. Narayan Khadka For His Appointment As Foreign Minister O f Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Khadka Leading Nepali Delegation To UNGA 76th Session By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Extended Wishes To Nepal By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
SC Rejects Issuing Interim Order Against Ghising's Appointment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Constitution Unites The People Of Nepal: PM Deuba By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
Swiss Government Approves Rs. 1.88 Billion Grants To Nepal By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Young Children Diets Show No Improvement In Last Decade: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2021
Bhagiram Ingnam Wins Madan Puraskar, Bhairab Bahadur Thapa Wins Jagdamba Shree 2077 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2021
Import Of Chinese Made Vehicles From Rasuwagadhi Border Increases By Agencies Sep 23, 2021
Nepal’s Remittance Inflow Decline By 18.1 Percent By Agencies Sep 23, 2021
Japan Congratulates Dr. Narayan Khadka For His Appointment As Foreign Minister Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2021
Chinese Ambassador Paid A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75