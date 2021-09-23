Japan Congratulates Dr. Narayan Khadka For His Appointment As Foreign Minister Of Nepal

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Kikuta Yutaka wishes to express his sincere congratulations to Dr. Narayan Khadka on the appointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal and extends his best wishes for the successful tenure of the Minister.

Ambassador is delighted to note that Nepal and Japan have been sharing the long and deep history of mutual friendship and cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1956.

He conveys his hope to the Minister to cooperate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to commemorate the 120th anniversary for next year 2022, since the first eight Nepali students travelled to Japan for study in 1902. Ambassador Kikuta also indicates that Japan and Nepal are moving forward to overcome this pandemic together even though the COVID-19 situation continues over the world.

The Government of Japan donated about 1.6 million doses of Japanese-made COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine for Nepal through COVAX facility, and they have been actively used for the vaccination campaign which may contribute to the recovery and progress of post-COVID society and economy of Nepal. Moreover, the Government of Japan announced its decision to allow the re-entry into Japan from Nepal on 17 September, which will encourage various people-to-people exchanges. Ambassador is looking forward to working close with Minister Khadka to much develop our bilateral relationship and great friendship between our people further.