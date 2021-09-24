Nepal Is Committed To Tackle Poverty And Hunger: PM Deuba

The Government Has Adopted Pro-Poor And Inclusive Policies To Tackle Poverty And Hunger.

Sept. 24, 2021, 10:26 p.m.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said that today one in every ten people on Earth is under-nourished, and the COVID-19 pandemic has further worsened food insecurity. He also highlighted the disruptions in supply chains and rising food prices caused by COVID-19 in LDCs and LLDCs.

He addressed today the Food Systems Summit, convened by UN Secretary-General on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

While underlining the hardships posed by climate change and COVID-19, he highlighted that the Government under his leadership has adopted pro-poor and inclusive policies to tackle poverty and hunger, to save people’s lives, and to rebuild the economy better and stronger.

The Prime Minister further said that the transformative investment in agriculture would be crucial to ensure food security for all.

We must translate our commitment into building a resilient and sustainable food system in order to achieve zero hunger by 2030, he emphasized.

A total of 120 speakers including 45 Heads of State/Government are scheduled to address the Summit.

