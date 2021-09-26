Nepali Army And The U.S. Army Share Experiences And Practices Of Explosive Ordinance Disposal

Nepali Army And The U.S. Army Share Experiences And Practices Of Explosive Ordinance Disposal

Sept. 26, 2021, 9:16 p.m.

The United States Army has exchanged best practices and procedures for explosive ordinance disposal with Nepali Army Counterparts. According to a Twitter of the U.S. Embassy, a Team of U.S. Experts exchanged best practices and Procedures for explosive ordinance disposal with their Nepali counterparts.

The training was sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific- Asia Pacific-IED Fusion Center. “Together they learned from sharing their personal experiences and reinforced a decade-long cooperation between our two countries,” Tweets U.S. Embassy. Nepal and the USA have a long history of military-to-military cooperation. “

Nepal US Army final.png

Photo- U.S Embassy Twitter

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For September 27 Across Nepal
Sep 26, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 279 COVID-19 Cases
Sep 26, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 730 New Cases, 1279 Recoveries And 9 Deaths
Sep 26, 2021
Nepal And Kuwait Held A Bilateral Meeting
Sep 25, 2021
Clean Energy Is Crucial In Achieving 2030Agneda: PM Deuba
Sep 25, 2021

More on National

Nepal Is Committed To Implement Paris Agreement: PM Deuba By Agencies 1 day ago
Nepal Is Committed To Tackle Poverty And Hunger: PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Greater Efforts Will Be Necessary To Recover From The Pandemic: Foreign Secretary Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Young Children Diets Show No Improvement In Last Decade: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
Bhagiram Ingnam Wins Madan Puraskar, Bhairab Bahadur Thapa Wins Jagdamba Shree 2077 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
Japan Congratulates Dr. Narayan Khadka For His Appointment As Foreign Minister Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Bharat Bandh On September 27, Support Grows For Farmers’ Strike By Agencies Sep 26, 2021
685 MW Sunkoshi-III' s Public Hearing Begins By Agencies Sep 26, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2021
Germany's General Election To Decide The Successor To Chancellor Angela Merkel By Agencies Sep 26, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 279 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 730 New Cases, 1279 Recoveries And 9 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75