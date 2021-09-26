Nepali Army And The U.S. Army Share Experiences And Practices Of Explosive Ordinance Disposal

The United States Army has exchanged best practices and procedures for explosive ordinance disposal with Nepali Army Counterparts. According to a Twitter of the U.S. Embassy, a Team of U.S. Experts exchanged best practices and Procedures for explosive ordinance disposal with their Nepali counterparts.

The training was sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific- Asia Pacific-IED Fusion Center. “Together they learned from sharing their personal experiences and reinforced a decade-long cooperation between our two countries,” Tweets U.S. Embassy. Nepal and the USA have a long history of military-to-military cooperation. “

Photo- U.S Embassy Twitter