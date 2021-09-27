Nepal And India Agree To Further Strengthen Existing Cooperation Between The Two Countries

Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Meets Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar

Sept. 27, 2021, 10:06 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Dr. Narayan Khadka had a bilateral meeting with Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly this morning. The two ministers agreed to further strengthen the existing cooperation between Nepal and India.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed various matters of bilateral and multilateral affairs and exchanged views on further promoting cooperation between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka also thanked the Government of India for continued cooperation in the socio-economic development of Nepal.

According to a press release issued by Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations New York, the two sides also discussed the challenges posed by the COVID-19 on the lives and livelihoods of peoples of both the countries and agreed to work together in fighting the virus.

In the afternoon, the Foreign Minister visited the office of the Consulate General of Nepal in New York. He instructed officials of the Consulate General to deliver consular services efficiently and promote economic diplomacy of Nepal giving particular attention to export trade, investment, and tourism.

Minister also attended the interaction program with Nepali diaspora co-organized by the office of the Consulate General, Non-Resident Nepali Association and Nepali community organizations later in the afternoon. He underscored the role of NRNs in Nepal's socio-economic development largely in the sectors of investment, culture and tourism promotion, and urged them to contribute to Nepal’s development efforts.

The Foreign Minister will address the General Debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in the afternoon tomorrow.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

World Bank Vice President Reiterates The Banks Commitment To Support Nepal
Sep 27, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 28 Across Nepal
Sep 27, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 394 COVID-19 Cases
Sep 27, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 975 New Cases, 1262 Recoveries And 7 Deaths
Sep 27, 2021
Today Is 42nd World Tourism Day
Sep 26, 2021

More on National

Nepali Army And The U.S. Army Share Experiences And Practices Of Explosive Ordinance Disposal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Nepal Is Committed To Implement Paris Agreement: PM Deuba By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Nepal Is Committed To Tackle Poverty And Hunger: PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Greater Efforts Will Be Necessary To Recover From The Pandemic: Foreign Secretary Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Young Children Diets Show No Improvement In Last Decade: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago
Bhagiram Ingnam Wins Madan Puraskar, Bhairab Bahadur Thapa Wins Jagdamba Shree 2077 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Dudh-Kosi Power Project And Kosi Treaty By Dr. A.B. Thapa Sep 27, 2021
Buddha Air’S Flights Make Emergency Landings By Agencies Sep 27, 2021
World Bank Vice President Reiterates The Banks Commitment To Support Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2021
Cyclone Gulab Will Likely To Bring Partial Effect in Nepal: By Agencies Sep 27, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2021
Social Democrats Win Tight German Election By Agencies Sep 27, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75