India Handed Over Seven Reconstruction Projects In Kavre

Sept. 29, 2021, 10:43 p.m.

Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs of India, jointly inaugurated and marks seven reconstruction projects in Kavrepalanchowk district under Government of India’s grant assistance.

Along with hi, Gokul Prasad Baskota, Member of Parliament of Nepal, Kavrepalanchowk-2 and Ganga BahadurTamang, Member of Parliament of Nepal, Kavrepalanchowk-1, and Dhurba Prasad Sharma, Executive Member, National Reconstruction Authority also joined.

The six schools have been built under reconstruction grant assistance of Government of India at a total cost of NPR 197 million. The event was attended by officials from Embassy of India in Kathmandu, representatives from Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Education), District Level Project Implementation Unit (Kavrepalanchowk), Banepa Municipality, Panauti Municipality and other stakeholders.

These six reconstructed schools Shree Ajad Secondary School (Banepa), Shree Bhagwati Secondary School (Panchkhal), Shree Ajad Secondary School (Panchkhal), Shree Dughdeshwar Secondary School (Panchkhal), Shree Sharada Secondary School (Panauti) and Shree Khandadevi Secondary School (ChauriDeurali) were built according to earthquake-resilient reconstruction norms of Government of Nepal and will provide better learning environment to over 2000 students.

The schools are part of Government of India’s commitment to reconstruct educational institutions across eight districts affected by the earthquake under grant assistance of US $ 50 million. The eight beneficiary districts are Gorkha, Nuwakot, Sindhupalchowk, Ramechhap, Dolakha, Kavrepalanchowk, Dhading and Kathmandu. Till date, the construction of 14 schools has been completed and construction of 56 schools is ongoing.

Speaking on the occasion, Srivastava highlighted that these six schools are excellent examples of courage and capacity of Nepali people to build back better, and that India is honored to be a promising development partner of Nepal. India, as a close friend and neighbour has stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Nepal in its efforts towards reconstruction.

A ground breaking ceremony of Khopasi Primary Health Care Center (PHCC) in Panauti Municipality, Kavrepalanchowk was also held during the day. This health post is one of the 132 health posts being reconstructed under Government of India’s grant assistance of USD 50 million in the health sector. The PHCC is being reconstructed at a cost of NPR. 75 million. It will provide emergency, maternal and child healthcare and other medical services for around 15000 people in Kavrepalanchowk district.

India has committed reconstruction grant-in aid of US $250 million (for reconstruction projects in Housing, Education, Health and Cultural Heritage Sectors in Nepal). 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot in housing sector, 70 schools and 1 Library in education sector, 132 health buildings in health sector and restoration/retrofitting of 28 cultural heritage sites in Cultural Heritage sector are being funded by India’s post-earthquake reconstruction grant.

1 (2) (3).jpeg

1 (9).jpeg

