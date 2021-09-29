KOICA Organized A Workshop On Integrated Planning Capacity Building

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has organized an integrated planning capacity building workshop as a part of its project in Dhulikhel Hospital.

According to a press release issued by KOICA, it has been supporting the project Empowering Rural Communities in Nepal through an Integrated Approach to Health and Income Growthfrom 2020 till 2025 with the total budget of USD 4.7 million.

The project is committed to improve the living standard of community people through enhanced access to outreach centers, participatory health and rural development programs, and income generation opportunities.

On behalf of Dhulikhel Hospital – Kathmandu University Hospital, the Korean Institute for Development Strategy (KDS) and Yonsei Global Health Center (YGHC) have organized an Integrated Planning Capacity Building” workshop in Kathmandu for the project “Empowering Rural Communities in Nepal through an Integrated Approach to Health and Income Growth” on 27 and 28 September.

This workshop aimed to establish astrategic and integrated plan for health and income growth components of the Project which will be a steppingstone for the master plans for 3 project sites (Manekharka in Sindupalchowk district, Salambu in Kavrepalanchowk district and Puttar in Tanahun district)

With the participation from Project Steering Committee (PSC) member for the Project including Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, representatives from project area Provinces, District Coordination Committee, Kathmandu University and Dhulikhel Hospital, on the first day, 17 participants have explored the successful cases of community development programs on health and income growth presented by Good Neighbors International Nepal and Beautiful Coffee Nepal.On the second day, strategic and integrated plans for the Project were developed and presented. The workshop will be further extended to 3 project site workshops where detailed action plans will be developed based on the result.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has been supporting the Government of Nepal through KOICA in various areas of health, education, IT and rural development since 1991.