Weather Analysis For September 29 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For September 29 Across Nepal

Sept. 29, 2021, 9:34 p.m.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province , at a few places of rest of the provinces.

