Kathmandu Valley Logs 359 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 359 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10113 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 359 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 394 cases, Kathmandu districts records 266 cases, Lalitpur 62 and 31 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 898 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 795959.