Weather Forecast For October 2 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For October 2 Across Nepal

Oct. 1, 2021, 9:38 p.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.y.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Province 2 and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

U.S. Ambassador Berry Calls On COAS General Sharma
Oct 01, 2021
UML Will Form Next Government: Former PM Oli
Oct 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 359 COVID-19 Cases
Oct 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Reports 898 New Cases, 911 Recoveries And 12 Deaths
Oct 01, 2021
Newly Appointed German Ambassador Presented His Credentials
Sep 30, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Analysis For September 29 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 29 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago
Cyclone Gulab Will Likely To Bring Partial Effect in Nepal: By Agencies 4 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast For September 26 Across Nepal, Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Increasing Balance Of payments Imbalance: Nepal’s Critical Concern_ By Shanker Man Singh Oct 01, 2021
Certain People Have 'Superhuman' Immunity To Corona. How? By Agencies Oct 01, 2021
A Nepali Woman Photo Journalist Scale Mt Dhaulagiri By Agencies Oct 01, 2021
U.S. Ambassador Berry Calls On COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2021
UML Will Form Next Government: Former PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 01, 2021
Developments In Afghanistan Will Have Very, Very Significant Consequences: Jaishankar By Agencies Oct 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75