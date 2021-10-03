Nepal-India Joint Military Training Exercise Concludes

Nepal-India Joint Military Training Exercise Concludes

Oct. 3, 2021, 10:08 p.m.

The 15th edition of the Indo-Nepal joint battalion-level military training has concluded at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India on Saturday, according to the Nepal Army.

An infantry battalion each from the Indian Army and the Nepal Army participated in the 14-day exercise ‘Surya Kiran XV’, which commenced on September 20, the Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army said. It is said that 300 Nepal Army personnel and 400 Indian Army personnel took part in the combined military training.

The exercise mainly focused on developing inter-operability and sharing the experience of counter-terrorism operations and disaster relief operations.

The high-ranking officials of the Indian Army and the Nepali Army among others were present at the closing ceremony of the joint training exercise.

In the training, Nepal Army’s Major General Binaya Bikram Rana, Brigadier General Kumar Babu Thapa, military attachés from Nepal and India, among others were present.

Nepal Army has expressed the confidence that such a combined military exercise will help strengthen the friendly relations of two countries and develop basic military skills and mutual understanding among of the military rank and file.

