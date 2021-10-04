India Reports 20,799 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Infections Lowest In 200 Day

Oct. 4, 2021, 9:42 p.m.

The active cases comprise 0.78 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.89 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Daily cases of coronavirus in the country remained below 30,000 for the 10th straight day with 20,799 fresh infections recorded in a single day, while the active cases declined to 2,64,458, the lowest in 200 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

With the fresh cases, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,38,34,702, while the death toll climbed to 4,48,997 with 180 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.78 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.89 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 6,099 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 9,91,676 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 57,42,52,400 .

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.10 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 35 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.63 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 101 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,31, 21,247, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 90.79 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 180 new fatalities include 74 from Kerala and 41 from Maharashtra.

Agencies

