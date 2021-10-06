24th AGM Of Radisson Hotel Kathmandu New Board Of Directors

24th AGM Of Radisson Hotel Kathmandu New Board Of Directors

Oct. 6, 2021, 9:29 p.m.

Twenty-fourth Annual General Meeting AGM of Oriental Hotel Ltd or Radisson Hotel Kathmandu concluded. Held under the chairmanship of President Subhadra Shrestha, the virtual AGM also passed annual report of 2021/2022 presented by President Shrestha.

With total turnover of Rs.130.12 million and expenditure of Rs. 330.42 million, Oriental Hotel Ltd has made net loss of Rs.220.57 in the last fiscal year in this fiscal year. The Hotel, however, makes Rs.60.69 million profit in last year.

The AGM said that COVID-19 has made such a huge loss in the last fiscal year. AGM also elected Subhadra Shrestha chairman unopposed.

Earlier, AGM elected new members of board of directors. New Board members include Subhadra Shrestha, Anil Das Shresha, Misu Shrestha and Bidhata Shrestha from founding share holders and Sunil Lal Shrestha and Prakash Tiwari from general share holder and Rabindra Lal Shrestha as an independent shareholders. All of them were elected unopposed.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

