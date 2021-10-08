COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 715 New Cases, 1033 Recoveries And 10 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 715 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 800997.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 9466 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 715 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 49 people in 1222 ntigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are currently, there are 15,614 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,153 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 14,728 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 241 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 313 are admitted to the ICU and 113 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,033 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 774,173 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.7 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Friday added 10 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,210.