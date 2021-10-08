Weather Forecast For October 9 Across Nepal

There will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province at one or two places of rest of the provinces.

