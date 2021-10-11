COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 663New Cases, 888 Recoveries And 12 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 663 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 802861.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in the weekly press briefing informed that in 7233 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 663 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 122 people in 4962 ntigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are currently, there are 14,787 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. Of them, 13622 are in home isolation and 1165 are in hospital. Of the active patients, 314 are admitted to the ICU and 111 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 888 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 776831 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 96.76 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Friday added 12 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 11,243.