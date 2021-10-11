Three Economists From US Win Nobel

Three Economists From US Win Nobel

Oct. 11, 2021, 9:09 p.m.

Three economists based in the US have won this year's Nobel Prize in economics for developing new methods to study cause-and-effect relationships within labor markets. Their work helped answer large, unanswered questions about how social status and policies affect workers and markets.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens.

The winners used "natural experiments" to show how groups of people are treated differently. They studied real-world situations in a way similar to scientific experiments.

In one study, Card looked at how raising the minimum wage affects business. He compared a restaurant in a city that had just hiked wages to a restaurant in a neighboring state, and disproved the common belief that paying workers more results in job cuts.

Other studies looked at the effect of immigration and education on future income.

The Academy says the laureates "substantially improved our ability to answer key causal questions," greatly benefiting society.

Agencies

US, Taliban Discuss Humanitarian Aid For Afghanistan
Oct 11, 2021
UK Removes Nepal From Red List
Oct 08, 2021
Vero Cell Found To Have Developed 72.4 Percent Human Antibody
Oct 08, 2021
Ressa And Muratov Win Nobel Peace Prize
Oct 08, 2021
Mosque Blast Kills Or Wounds At Least 70 In Afghanistan
Oct 08, 2021

More on International

US, Taliban Discuss Humanitarian Aid For Afghanistan By Agencies 6 hours, 55 minutes ago
Ressa And Muratov Win Nobel Peace Prize By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Mosque Blast Kills Or Wounds At Least 70 In Afghanistan By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Kishida holds phone talks with Xi By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
Taiwan Leader Meets French Lawmakers By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Taiwan Slams China For Increasing ADIZ Entries By Agencies 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Navratri 2021 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Symbolizes Intelligence and Peace By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2021
Child Marriage Kills More Than 60 Girls A Day Globally And 6 Girls Daily In South Asia: Save The Children By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2021
Weather Forecast For October 12 Across Nepal: Monsoon Starts To Retreat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2021
CoP26: Turning Point For GHGs Emissions Reduction By Batu Uprety Oct 11, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 295 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 663New Cases, 888 Recoveries And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 11, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75